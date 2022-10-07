Local

Franciscan Health offering drive-thru vaccine clinics all month long

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health wants you to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at one of their drive-thru clinics this month.

Misty Marcum, a licensed practical nurse with Franciscan, says flu season is September through April and the time to get vaccinated is now.

“I think more people are taking up on the flu shots this year as well as the COVID-19 boosters,” Marcum said. “They’re getting the combination of one in each arm to get that maximum protection.”

Flu shots are available for people ages six months and up.

COVID-19 bivalent boosters are available for Hoosiers ages 12 and older. “You must be at least two months past your last vaccine,” Marcum said.

If you plan to use the drive-thru service, be sure to bring your insurance card and ID.

Upcoming clinics:

Sunday, Oct. 9 (12 p.m.-3 p.m.): Franciscan Physician Network Heartland Family Medicine (parking lot), 10701 Alliance Drive, Camby

Saturday, Oct. 15 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.): Franciscan Health Mooresville (in front of Medical Pavilion Building), 1001 Hadley Road, Mooresville

Sunday, Oct. 16 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): Franciscan Health Stones Crossing Medical Pavilion (parking lot, west side of building), 1703 W. Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood

Saturday, Oct. 22 (2 p.m.-5 p.m.): Franciscan Health Carmel (underneath awning at hospital entrance), 12188-B N. Meridian St., Carmel

Sunday, Oct. 23 (12 p.m.-3 p.m.): Franciscan Health Indianapolis (southside of campus, near helipad), 8111 S. Emerson Ave., Indianapolis

Thursday, Oct. 27 (3 p.m.-6 p.m.): Franciscan Physician Network Columbus Primary & Specialty Care (parking lot), 123 2nd St., Columbus