Frankfort police: Train strikes, critically injures man wearing headphones, hoodie

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A train hit an 18-year-old man who was wearing headphones and a hooded sweatshirt, and did not see the locomotive, Frankfort Police Department said Monday night on social media.

Christian Lindenmayer, of Frankfort, was in critical condition and in surgery Monday night at an Indianapolis hospital.

Frankfort police were called just before 5:25 p.m. Monday to a report of a man struck by a train at the Rossville Avenue crossing for the Norfolk Southern tracks. Officers arrived to find two witnesses, who had pulled Lindenmayer from under the train, were trying to apply makeshift tourniquets. Officers took over and applied two Combat Application Tourniquet devices to Lindenmayer until medical crews arrived and he was airlifted to Indianapolis.

The train was traveling at a slow speed, police say, and stopped about 200 feet after hitting Lindenmayer.

The stalled train resulted in a “near complete shutdown of the city,” the release said, and additional officers and the Frankfort Street Department helped traffic on both sides of the tracks to navigate the Clinton County city of 16,600 people. Frankfort is about an hour’s drive northwest of Indianapolis.