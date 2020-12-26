Franklin church volunteers feed more than 400 neighbors on Christmas Day

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Dozens of volunteers gathered at Grace United Methodist Church to feed more than 400 of their neighbors in need.

They tell News 8’s Randall Newsome it was a Christmas Day mission that even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t stop.

“We’re actually planning for more this year,” Nina Miller, the kitchen coordinator for the church, said. “Last year, we served 1,006 meals, so I’ve planned 1,400 for today.”

Miller gave a shoutout to the volunteers who continue to show up every year to make sure the event runs smoothly.

“We couldn’t do it without them,” she said. “They give up their Christmas Day to come in and help and they’re just a ray of sunshine.”

Trending Headlines

The church expects to make between 450 and 500 deliveries this Christmas.

“We started doing deliveries ourselves and that’s the biggest reward: taking the food to the doors seeing the people,” volunteer Carmen Dougherty said.

People like Shellee Pietras dedicate most of their Christmas Day to coordinate the efforts. She’s been a part of the meal deliveries at the church for more than a decade. She says the event, especially this year, is about more than giving people food.

“There’s a lot of people that especially in 2020 that are lonely or they need to know somebody still cares about them,” Pietras said. They’re sharing some Christmas cheer and faith to go along with a full stomach.

On behalf of Grace United Methodist, she sends a message she hopes comes across with each person they’re able to feed: “I hope you enjoy the meals, I hope you enjoy the efforts and I hope you feel the spirit that everybody’s trying to send your way.”

Grace United Methodist Church also held a drive-thru food giveaway in the church parking lot later in the afternoon.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 22, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.