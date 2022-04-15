Local

Free mega medical and dental clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium begins Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Setup for an upcoming no-cost mega medical clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium is now underway.

The four-day event begins Sunday and will offer a number of free medical and dental services to Indianapolis residents who are uninsured or underinsured. More than 2,000 volunteers and medical professionals will be on hand to help.

Available services will include:

Cholesterol and diabetes testing

Dental care (including crowns, dental cleaning, extractions, fillings, and root canals)

Hearing tests

Optometry and glasses

Pediatrics

Primary care visits

Women’s health services

Services will be on a first-come, first-served basis. No identification or insurance information will be required, but those seeking dental services are asked to register online.

The mega health clinic is being organized by Your Best Pathway to Health, a nonprofit that is focused on health and wellness, in partnership with the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Your Best Pathway to Health CEO Ivan Golubic say the goal of the event is to “provide access and equity to healthcare for Hoosiers in need, regardless of economic background.”

The four-day mega clinic runs from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, and from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. April 18 – 20.

About 1,000 people are expected to attend the event each day, according to Golubic, and attendees should arrive early and expect long wait times.

For more information, visit the Pathway to Health website.