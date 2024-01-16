Gathering highlights improvements to Indianapolis park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrat Mayor Joe Hogsett on Monday joined community leaders to highlight renovations at Stanley Strader Park.

The park was renamed in 2023 from Bethel Park to honor the former City-County councilor.

The park is at 2850 Bethel Ave. That’s south of Minnesota Street and east of South Keystone Avenue in the city’s Near Southeast neighborhood.

Organizers say utility provider Citizens Energy Group and more than 30 partners contributed $300,000 in donations and expertise to upgrade the park’s buildings and facilities. This is part of Citizen’s annual Sharing the Dream event in partnership with Indy Parks.

Jeffrey Harrison, president and chief executive officer at Citizens, spoke during an event at the park’s family center. “We hope that the time spent painting, fixing and upgrading facilities and equipment mean that the staff and the southeast-side community will enjoy safer, cleaner and more efficient comfortable spaces for community events and recreation.”

Organizers say the effort marked the 16th year that Citizens has teamed up with Indy Parks.

The mayor says the park, with Citizens’ investment and prior investments, means more than a million dollars will have been invested into Strader Park.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.