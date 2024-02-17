Girls learn basketball skills at ‘Her Time to Play’ during All-Star weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Young girls had the opportunity to take part in NBA All-Star weekend through the league’s “Her Time to Play” clinic Saturday morning.

It’s part of the Jr. NBA initiative, teaching kids to play basketball in an affordable and welcoming environment.

Saturday’s clinic focused on introducing girls to the sport’s fundamental skills while building their confidence.

Candice Haynes, director of Youth Basketball Development at the NBA says they’re hoping they can take these skills beyond the court.

“Girls have to see themselves in leadership positions as they get older to understand that that’s something that they can aspire to,” Haynes said. “At the end of the day, it’s just basketball, and we want them to feel as empowered to play this game as their brothers do and as their male friends do.”

Students also heard a panel discussion about the issues facing women in sports, featuring former WNBA players and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

He says as the first ever second gentleman, it’s his duty to highlight inclusion in sports.

“Sports is something that brings everyone together. You see this amazing group here and it’s a great way to talk about issues in an area where people have so much in common,” Emhoff said.

Jr. NBA activities continue through All-Star weekend, with some young players getting the opportunity to play for a championship on Sunday morning.