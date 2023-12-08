Grab a $3 beer or meet Santa’s reindeer during Indy Fuel’s Wintertainment weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hockey fans of all ages are invited to join the Indy Fuel on Friday and Saturday for two nights of high-energy holiday fun.

Friday night’s game against the Wheeling Nailers is Wintertainment and Do317 Night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can meet Santa and his reindeer in the lobby and enjoy a $3 beer or soft drink, a $1 popcorn, or a $7 craft beer or specialty T-shirt. Be sure to stick for a post-game autograph session in the lobby!

Wintertainment will continue on Saturday with “Peanuts – A Christmas Celebration” during the Fuel’s matchup against the Fort Wayne Komets.

The Fuel will celebrate the classic holiday movie “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with an appearance by Santa and his reindeer, some holiday-themed activities, and a post-game auction featuring the team’s special Peanuts jerseys, says team owner and CEO Larry McQueary.

“We’re going to be auctioning these jerseys off after the game and the money will go to Indiana Wish Foundation,” McQueary said Friday on Daybreak. “We want to celebrate Christmas. We’ve got Santa there, we’ve got reindeer, tickets as low as $16, and we’re going to be on the ice kicking butt. Come join us!”

Everyone should head to Indiana Farmers Coliseum and see the Fuel in action, McQueary says.

“We’re minor league and we love it. It’s all about entertainment for us. I tell everybody we’re entertainment, we just happen to play hockey. Come out and we promise you a good time.”

Puck drop for both games is 7 p.m.

Visit the Indy Fuel website to buy tickets or learn more.