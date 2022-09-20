Local

Grain elevator near Delphi hit by fire, bin collapse on same day

The Delphi and Camden, Indiana, fire departments responded to a grain bin collapse sometime before 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19, 2022, at The Andersons Delphi Grain Elevator. (Provided Photo/Delphi Fire Department)

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A large grain facility experienced a fire and a bin collapse in separate incidents on Monday, the Delphi Fire Department said in social media posts.

No one was injured in the incidents.

The fire was reported at 6:40 a.m. Monday at The Anderson’s Delphi Grain Elevator, 3854 N. Anderson Drive. That’s off State Road 25 just northeast of the town of Delphi.

Crews from multiple fire departments found fires in a large filter cannister, its associated conveyors and a connected storage bin. Firefighters took about three hours to extinguish the blaze.

Later that afternoon, the Delphi and Camden fire department responded to a grain bin collapse sometime before 2:30 p.m. Monday at The Andersons.

Photos showed the collapsed bin had left the ground covered in grain, and a truck smashed when it was hit by the collapsing bin.

The grain elevator is about a 90-minute drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.