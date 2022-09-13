Local

Greenfield police seek help after man, dog found dead in truck outside pet store

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are trying to unravel a mystery after finding a man and a dog dead on Tuesday in a truck outside a pet store.

The man had been dead for possibly a few days, said a news release issued Tuesday night from Deputy Chief Charles McMichael of Greenfield Police Department. The Hancock County Coroner’s Office was working to determine the man’s cause of death. Video from nearby businesses will be used to help investigators.

The man is not being identified until his family is located, the release said. He was found at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado in the parking lot near the front of the Pet Smart, 2211 Barrett Drive. That’s in the Greenfield Crossing shopping center just off State Road 9 southeast of the I-70 interchange.

Police say there is no threat to the community; foul play is not suspected.

Anyone who may have been in the parking lot over the weekend and may have information to help investigators was asked to call Detective Lt. Nathan Garner at 317-477-4410 or email him at ngarner@greenfieldin.org.