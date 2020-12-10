Greenfield police officer receives Livesaving Award, Medal of Valor

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A police patrolman in Hancock County was recognized Wednesday night for saving a life during a vehicle crash and fire in September.

Blake Crull with Greenfield Police Department was honored with the city’s Livesaving Award and the Medal of Valor during a City Council meeting.

While patrolling about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 9, Crull came upon a two-vehicle crash. One car was upside-down in the grass and on fire. Crull approached the car and could hear someone inside. He freed Heather Fischer of Greenfield and got her away from the burning car.

Fischer and her family attended the event.

The Lifesaving Award is given to police officers who quickly save a life in the line of duty with disregard for personal safety. The Medal of Valor is awarded to police officers for outstanding acts of heroism and bravery in the line of duty.