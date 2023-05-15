Greenfield woman arrested after social media threat against local high school

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old Greenfield woman was arrested Monday afternoon after posting a threatening image on her social media account against a local high school, police say.

According to a release, Victoria Perkins posted a threatening image on her Instagram account Monday referencing the high school burning. This post started causing serious concern among students and parents of Greenfield-Central High School for the safety of the school.

Many parents called the school to report the post and removed their children for the day.

Officers located Perkins and arrested her without incident. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail and is being preliminarily charged with intimidation.

Formal charges are pending by the Hancock County Prosecutors Office.