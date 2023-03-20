Hamilton County Deputy and K-9 find missing 12-year-old Sunday morning

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Hamilton County Deputy and his K-9 partner were congratulated for their work in finding a missing 12-year-old Sunday morning.

At 4:00 a.m. Sunday, Deputy Neal Hoard and K-9 Maudie were dispatched in search of a missing 12-year-old by the Noblesville Police Department.

The juvenile was last seen around 3:00 a.m. Sunday. Deputy Hoard and K-9 Maudie began tracking using a piece of the subject’s clothing as a scent article at 4:30 a.m.

After tracking for some distance in the surrounding neighborhood, Maudie indicated on a fence that the missing juvenile was in the yard enclosure behind. The search team was then able to locate the subject.

The subject was taken to the hospital but no injuries were reported.

The total distance of the track was 1400 yards, or around three-quarters of a mile. Deputy Hoard and the good girl K-9 Maudie were recognized for their hard work through Facebook on Sunday morning.