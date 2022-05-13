Local

Hamilton County opens parking garage in downtown Noblesville

Hamilton County officials on May 13, 2022, opened a 475-space garage to provide weekday parking for its employees and weekend parking for the public. (Photo Provided/Hamilton County Government via Twitter)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton County officials on Friday opened a 475-space garage to provide weekday parking for its employees and weekend parking for the public.

The $11.5 million garage sits south of the Hamilton County Courthouse Square on Clinton Street.

The public can use the parking garage after 5 p.m. on weekdays and anytime on the weekends, according to county officials. It was not immediately known Friday afternoon if the park is free.

It’s the second parking garage to be built in downtown Noblesville.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

State revenue again beats estimates

Inside INdiana Business /

‘Swan Lake’ ballet performance comes to Zionsville this month

All Indiana /

Pence to rally with Kemp in Georgia in break with Trump

Politics /

White House ‘strongly’ considering using Defense Production Act to address infant formula shortage, lawmaker says

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.