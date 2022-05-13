Local

Hamilton County opens parking garage in downtown Noblesville

Hamilton County officials on May 13, 2022, opened a 475-space garage to provide weekday parking for its employees and weekend parking for the public. (Photo Provided/Hamilton County Government via Twitter)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton County officials on Friday opened a 475-space garage to provide weekday parking for its employees and weekend parking for the public.

The $11.5 million garage sits south of the Hamilton County Courthouse Square on Clinton Street.

The public can use the parking garage after 5 p.m. on weekdays and anytime on the weekends, according to county officials. It was not immediately known Friday afternoon if the park is free.

It’s the second parking garage to be built in downtown Noblesville.