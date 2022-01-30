Local

Hamilton County Republican Party selects Mario Massillamany as new chairman

Exiting Vice Chair Will Riley (from left), Treasurer Raju Chinthala, incoming Chair Mario Massillamany, outgoing Chair Laura Campbell, and Secretary Lisa Everling. (Photo by Denise Moe/Hamilton County Reporter)

CARMEL, Ind. (Hamilton County Reporter) — On Saturday at 502 East Event Centre, 502 E. Carmel Drive in Carmel, the Hamilton County Republican Party held a caucus to officially vote in its new party chairman, Mario Massillamany.

Acting Chairman and former vice chair Will Riley started off the morning and announced that he will be stepping down in his role as vice chair. As the new chairman, Massillamany will appoint a replacement after a short transition period.

Riley then presented exiting Chairwoman Laura Campbell with an award for her six years of volunteer service as party chair.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Westfield Mayor Andy Cook.

Campbell then took a vote to suspend the rules, and 160 voting members of the caucus verbally voted in Massillamany by acclamation. While Massillamany ran unopposed, the party still needed to hold the caucus to officially elect him as the new chairman.

All precinct committeemen and vice committeemen on the official Hamilton County Republican precinct list were eligible to vote.

Massillamany’s ex-wife, the mother to his children, and a sitting Hamilton County councilor, Amy Fuson Massillamany introduced her ex-husband, and then he addressed the crowd.