Hancock County Jail inmate dies in cell

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A 56-year-old male inmate at the Hancock County Jail died by hanging Sunday night, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Police say Gerald Holbrook was found in his cell by jail officers at 6:22 p.m. and pronounced dead shortly after.

Holbrook was in a cell by himself at the time.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office is underway and no additional information was provided.