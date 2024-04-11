Search
Herron School of Art and Design presents The Expanded Print exhibition

"The Expanded Print" exhibition (As Seen on WISH)
by: Jeremy Jenkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Herron School of Art and Design at IUPUI Eskenazi Hall presents an exclusive gallery tour of “The Expanded Print” exhibition.

Those who attend will dive into the creative world of students from the visual communication design, printmaking, and book arts programs as they share their artistic processes and inspirations behind their featured works in the Marsh Gallery.

Discover innovative techniques and experimental approaches in contemporary printmaking showcased in this exhibition. After the tour, guests can take part in a special performance of “I Come in Pieces” by Dance Kaleidoscope and Jordan Munson in the Berkshire, Reese, and Paul galleries.

Parking — with validation provided at the event — is available at IU Indianapolis in the Sports Complex Garage adjacent to Eskenazi Hall or on levels 5 and 6 of the Riverwalk Garage, courtesy of The Great Frame Up, Indianapolis.

Admission is free.

