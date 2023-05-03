Historic Indy mansion once owned by Eli Lilly CEO for sale

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A historic Indianapolis mansion is going on the market for the first time in over eight decades.

The home is located at Five East 71st Street in the heart of Meridian Hills and was once owned by Eli Lilly Chairman and CEO Randall Tobias and Olympic swimmer Frank McKinney Jr. Tobias transferred ownership to the Indiana University Foundation in 2012.

The home is sitting on almost three acres of land and is 21,644 square feet. The mansion includes these amazing features:

eight bedrooms, including a guest apartment with a private entrance

11 full bathrooms, five half-baths

Multiple garages, holding up to nine cars

Two kitchens

Private guest apartment

Wine tasting gallery

An elevator

Swimming pool, spa and cabana

Tennis court

The beautiful mansion was built in 1940 and is being listed for a hefty $4.7 million.