Hogsett, Merritt head to polls, vote on Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s Election Day and the polls are now open.

Voters headed to the polls in Indianapolis will pick a mayor.

They will be selecting from the incumbent Democrat Joe Hogsett, Republican Jim Merritt and Libertarian Douglas McNaughton.

Democrat Joe Hogsett cast his last soon after the polls opened at 6 a.m.

Hogsett was in high spirits Tuesday morning and said it took him a little longer to vote than normal.

Merritt went to polls and voted a little before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The Republican said he’s anxious for Tuesday evening to watch the returns come in and ready for January.