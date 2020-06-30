Hogsett to meet with National Association for Black Veterans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The local National Association for Black Veterans chapter sent a letter to Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Police Chief Randall Taylor to discuss bad behavior of some officers.

The letter was completed Monday and within 24 hours a meeting was set up with both parties.

In the letter, the group says there’s a lack of confidence in some IMPD officers and have historically demonstrated a complete disregard for the life and basic human rights of minorities.

The organization says enough is enough and the expectation from all officers is to protect and service all citizens equally.

Excessive force was mentioned in the letter, stating that on too many occasions an officer has irresponsibly used unnecessary violence on someone who posed no threat.

The group says they want to talk about officers who have been fired, arrested, charged and prosecuted of criminal offenses.

The meeting is set for 1:30 Tuesday afternoon inside the mayor’s office at the City-County Building.