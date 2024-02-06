Hogsett, U.S. Atty. Myers swear in special atty. to federally prosecute violent crimes in Marion County

Special Assistant United States Attorney Nate Walter is sworn into the role by U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers on Jan. 16, 2024. (Provided Photo/Office of Mayor Joe Hogsett)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first of three special attorneys meant to identify, investigate, and prosecute violent crimes in Marion County at a federal level has been sworn in.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, alongside U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers, announced the hiring in a release Tuesday.

Special Assistant United States Attorney Nate Walter was sworn in on Jan. 16. As a special attorney, he will function as a federal prosecutor “whose responsibility is to represent the United States in criminal prosecutions brought in federal court in the Southern District of Indiana.”

According to the release, Walter’s key focus will be on cases from Marion County that “involve serious violent crimes, repeat violent offenders, violations of federal firearms statutes (particularly the illegal funneling of firearms into the hands of criminals), and unlawful use of the emerging firearms technologies that accelerate the danger of gun violence to the public.”

Hogsett and Myers describe the special attorney’s partnership with the city as an investment into strategies to stop the flow of guns to people who shouldn’t have them, particularly violent offenders and children.

“Bringing the full weight of federal prosecution to bear on serious violent crimes in our community is a critical piece in our efforts to continue improving public safety and saving lives,” he said.

Walter previously worked as a deputy prosecuting attorney and narcotics supervisor in the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. He also held the same position in Tippecanoe County.

Hogsett says the city is still seeking to hire two additional special attorneys to federally prosecute violent crimes