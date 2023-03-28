Holcomb orders flags to half-staff in honor of 6 killed in Nashville school shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers are being asked to lower their flags in honor and remembrance of the six lives lost Monday in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday directed flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday.
President Joe Biden on Monday asked flags to be lowered at the White House and all federal buildings, including the Birch Bayh Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Indianapolis.
