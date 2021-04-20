Local

Honoring Amarjeet Kaur Johal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The family of Amarjeet Johal, one of eight people killed in the FedEx shooting, told News 8 she was one of a kind.

If you only met her once, you’d remember her, her son Narinder Johal explained.

He told News 8 his mother was the kind of person that would give a total stranger the food off her plate, if it meant helping someone.

“It’s hard to see our life without her, man. It’s very hard,” he said.

She had worked at FedEx for about five years, her son says, because she wanted to. She was so well liked at work, many people called her “aunt”.

“If you would’ve spent a couple hours with her, you will never forget her,” Narinder Johal said. “Never.”

She had a total of five grandchildren and loved them dearly.

“We just needed more time,” her son said. “I don’t know what else we were going to talk about. I don’t know what she had in her heart she took with her. We had a lot more to talk about. This was not enough time.”

They moved to Indiana from California years ago, so she could be closer to family.

“I’d a true smile out of her when she was around my kids,” Narinder Johal said. “Just joking around, laughing. These kids would wrestle with her, just play around, just acting stupid around her so she’ll stay happy, you know? She’ll keep on smiling.”



The simple things in life made her hapy, and she loved to cook.

“She just wanted to cook for everybody. It doesn’t matter who you were. It could be snowing outside, freezing temperatures, she’d open up the garage a little bit just to cook in the garage,” Narinder Johal explained.

He said hundreds of people have come by to give their condolences.

“I’m blessed. I had a mom like that. America’s lowed their flags down. That’s saying it big,” he said.

In the wake of the tragedy, Narinder he has a message for the community.

“I want to say stay away from weapons. If you can’t fulfill somebody’s rules and regulations, you gotta work for it. Just walk away. Don’t hurt people like us, like other people,” Narinder Johal said.

Even the house they lived in together, he bought for her because it made her happy.

“She would always get up and look around the balcony, how we’re doing. We made her happy and we’re happy,” he said.

His mother’s legacy lives on within him and her entire family she leaves behind.

“I’m going to try to be like her if I can. But I will try. So when I leave, people will remember me like my mom,” Narinder Johal said.

He said even where he works, people called her “mom” because she would sometimes make food for them like burritos and sweets.

Amarjeet Johal’s funeral is set for April 24th at 10:30 a.m.