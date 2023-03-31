Hop on over to the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site egg roll

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for some Easter fun? Hop on over to the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis for this year’s egg-stremely exciting Presidential Egg Roll!

Hoosiers of all ages are invited to the presidential site on Saturday for 90 minutes of egg rolls, crafts, music, and — of course! — photos with the Easter Bunny.

Saturday’s event is the only one of its kind in the Hoosier state and the only egg roll in Indianapolis. It’s based on a White House tradition that dates back to 1878, says Lindsey Beckley, outreach coordinator for the Indiana Historical Bureau.

“You get a wooden egg, you get a wooden spoon, and you can roll it across the lawn of the presidential site. Whoever gets to the finish line first gets a little prize,” Beckley said. “It’s deceptively hard! The eggs don’t roll straight.”

Egg roll races at the presidential site will take place by age group every 15 minutes. The event is free for bunnies big and small, but space is limited and guests are encouraged to reserve a spot in advance!

Visit the egg roll’s Eventbrite page and register for Saturday’s egg-cellent event.