Hotel Tango Distillery creates hand cleaner to help slow coronavirus spread

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local business is trying to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Hotel Tango Distillery created a new hand cleaner for people to use.

The product is 68% alcohol-based and is made in a quarantined area separate from other business operations.

CEO Travis Barnes said the idea came from an employee in the company amid a shortage for hand sanitizers.

“If we can help pitch in and help be a little part of a solution right now,” said Barnes. “That’s what we’re trying to be, part of the community and part of the solution.”

The cleaner is currently not available for retail sales, but charitable organizations can request shipments of it. The shipments will being after approval from the federal government.

Customers can also use the cleaner at the distillery.