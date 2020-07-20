HSE parents share concerns over mandatory virtual learning for kids with disabilities

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Mandatory online learning for the start of the year at Hamilton Southeastern Schools is a relief for some parents during the coronavirus pandemic, but it can bring along challenges for children with physical and mental disabilities.

Some parents who have children with physical and mental disabilities tell News 8 they might make it a permanent option although it will come with additional challenges. Shawn Fields O’Connor said her son, Maddox, will continue virtual learning by completing assignment packets and Zoom calls.

“Maddox was born with a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy called Mitochondrial Disease, and it affects his lungs,” said O’Connor. “It requires him to wear supplemental oxygen and he has an underlying heart condition that we control with medication.”

She said remote learning has its pros and cons as it will require more attention from her while maintaining a full-time job.

“I still have to cook dinner for my kids, I have to get Maddox’s medication, I have to give him fluids, he might need infusions that day,” continued O’Connor.

However, she said remote learning is the safest option. Each student with physical or mental disabilities has an individualized education program that includes special features, such as one-on-one help or having tests read aloud. Many parents don’t feel the school district has a ready plan to accommodate those needs safely.

Another parent told News 8 their child is diabetic and hasn’t seen any reopening guidelines for school clinics.

Bobby Brown said, “Nationally they’re relatively small, you don’t have a whole lot of sick children in there, but in this scenario, it’s something extremely contagious. Even just one kid that happens to be in there, then you’re exposing all the other children.”

O’Connor said the mandatory online learning option will also affect her son who is going into the ninth grade.

“If he does online school versus in-school, he’s not eligible to take dual credit classes or AP classes. He’s not allowed to do extracurricular activities or play sports, and those are things that colleges are going to start looking at.”

