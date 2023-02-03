Local

Husband of missing Carmel woman Ciera Breland awaiting extradition to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The husband of a Carmel woman missing for nearly a year will soon be extradited to Indiana from a county jail in Georgia.

Xavier Breland Jr. has been held in the Coweta County Jail on stalking and harassment charges since March 2022.

Online court records show Xavier Breland faces a charge out of Hamilton County for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. The charge was filed in November for an incident that happened on Feb. 28, 2022, two days after he reported his wife, Ciera Breland, missing.

Police have never called Xavier Breland a suspect in his wife’s disapprearance, only saying that he was a “person of interest.”

Xavier Breland told police in March that his wife was in Indiana and was last seen in Indiana, but Carmel police confirmed that her last known location was in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Ciera Breland was last seen driving a white Volkswagen Tiguan with Georgia license plate RMB5869 in Johns Creek, Georgia, on the evening of Feb. 24, 2022.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about Ciera Breland’s disappearance.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 8 it does not know when Xaiver Breland will be returned to Indiana.

