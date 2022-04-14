Crime Watch 8

Police: Missing Carmel woman last seen at mother-in-law’s house in Georgia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Georgia continue to search for Ciera Breland, who was reported missing in Carmel on Feb. 26.

Breland’s husband, Xavier Breland Jr., reported her missing shortly after the couple went on a trip to visit family in Georgia.

Not long after Breland’s disappearance, Carmel police said they did not believe Ciera Breland ever made it back to Indiana, prompting an investigation by police in Georgia.

Police in Johns Creek, Georgia, confirmed Wednesday to News 8 that the last place Breland was captured on video was at her mother-in-law’s house on Highgate Manor Court in Johns Creek. Investigators would not share the video with News 8 or provide any details about what it shows.

Police also tell News 8 they looked for Breland in the Chattahoochee River in Georgia. Searchers went into the water and also used helicopters and drones, but did not find Breland.

Xavier Breland Jr. has been named a person of interest in Ciera Breland’s disappearance and is in jail in Georgia, where he faces charges in a different case.

Anyone with information in the case was asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.