I-465 westbound lanes set to close 3 weeks in south Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The next phase of I-465 construction on the south and southwest sides of Indianapolis will begin Friday night as the westbound lanes of I-465 will close between I-65 and I-70.

“We’ll be installing some drainage structures under the roadway, some pavement improvements rebuilding some ramps, overlaying some bridges,” said Natalie Garrett, a spokesperson for Indiana Department of Transportation.

It’s the same type of work that was done in June when the eastbound lanes of I-465 were closed.

“The official detour will follow I-70 and I-65 through the (downtown) South Split, which is the same detour we used for the eastbound closures,” Garrett said.

The construction is part of the I-69 Finish Line Project which will connect I-69 from Martinsville to the I-465 interchange in Indianapolis. The project to reduce travel times is scheduled to be completed in late 2024. The project was initially estimated to cost $1.5 billion.

The westbound lane closures are expected to last until July 29.

FedEx worker Victory Dumbili fears the detours will add time to his commute. “Because at Fed Ex, if you show up to work early, you get these guaranteed 35 hours, but, if you show up late, you lose those guaranteed 35 hours.”

Lanes will close one by one after the Friday evening commute.