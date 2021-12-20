Local

I-69 Martinsville phase set to open

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb will join local leaders Monday morning to inaugurate the opening of I-69 in Martinsville.

Once opened, drivers will no longer have to detour around Martinsville and Mooresville to get to and from Indianapolis and Bloomington.

“That official detour route, which follows (State Road) 39 to (state roads) 67 and 144, that official detour will be removed,” said Natalie Garrett, a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

For the past year, traffic has been diverted through Martinsville and surrounding communities as crews worked to finish the interstate.

“I live in Waverly, which is 15 minutes up the highway, and every night when I go home it’s a pain. Sometimes, the roads are closed, even on my way into work today,” said Cassie Ray, the manager at Greek’s Pizzeria in downtown Martinsville.

“Between Martinsville and Indy it’s an average of 11 minutes,” Garrett said.

Over the next few days the barriers will start coming down as INDOT prepares to move the I-69 project into Johnson County. State Road 37 will be open there during construction; however, drivers should expect periodic lane closures, but they will no longer have to divert through Mooresville to get into downtown Indianapolis from points south of Martinsville.

INDOT predicts the entire I-69 project spanning from Evansville to I-465 will be completed by 2024 and reduce commute times for drivers.