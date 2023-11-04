I-70 outside Greenfield closed for overturned semi, traffic blocked in both directions

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Interstate 70 outside Greenfield was closed in both directions Saturday morning for an overturned semi-truck.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the crash is located between Mount Comfort Road and IN 9, two miles east of Indianapolis.

INDOT did not say if there were any injuries involved in the crash or what the semi-truck was transporting.

As of 7:19 a.m., all lanes of traffic were expected to be closed for the next five hours, INDOT says.

News 8 has reached out to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for more information.