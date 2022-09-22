Local

I-70 reopens after fallen power line forces all lanes to close; long delays expected

Traffic is moving on I-70 near Rural/Keystone after a fallen power line forced police to shut down traffic in all directions. (Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of Interstate 70 on the city’s near east side reopened just before 8:30 a.m. after being closed due to a fallen power line.

Police shut down the interstate in all directions near Rural Street and Keystone Avenue because a truck hit a power line, causing the line to fall across all lanes of eastbound and westbound traffic, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter.

Police also shut down multiple on-ramps from various locations to I-70 to keep more cars from entering the interstate.

Traffic is moving slowly through the area and backups extend for several miles in both directions.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes until the backups are cleared.

