Ice skate through the holiday season at 8 Indy area rinks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As temperatures drop, and winter gear emerges from closets, the allure of seasonal joy rises to the forefront of plans. The Midwest’s chilly months present an ideal chance to embrace the ice and enjoy a skating adventure. Central Indiana boasts an array of ice rinks, spanning from temporary setups, festive markets, and outdoor arenas to grand hockey stadiums, catering to skaters of all levels, whether newcomers or seasoned experts. Here are eight ice skating rinks in the Indy area to visit this year.

Elevance Health Rink at Bicentennial Unity Plaza

This new downtown attraction offers 90-minute skating sessions amidst a holiday atmosphere. Book online for guaranteed entry or opt for walk-up tickets. Discover the magic of Indianapolis’ newest tradition.

Open: Now.

Admission: $11 per person, $4 skate rental.

125 South Pennsylvania St., gainbridgefieldhouse.com

The Ice at Carter Green

Nestled within Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt, this rink amid a winter paradise offers skating through February 29. Experience German-inspired foods, unique shops, and festive displays.

Open: Now.

Admission: $10 for ages 11 and up, $8 for children under 11, $4 skate rental.

10 Carter Green, theiceatcartergreen.com

Federal Hill Commons Ice Plaza

Experience skating, light displays, carriage rides with Santa, and a holiday market in Noblesville until January 8.

Opens: Now.

Admission: $13 for ages 13 and older, $11 for ages 12 and younger.

175 Logan St, Noblesville, noblesvilleparks.org

Perry Park

Join public skate and freestyle sessions at this NHL-sized indoor rink. Don’t miss the chance to skate with Santa in December.

Open: Now.

Admission: $7 adults, $5 skaters 17 and under, $3 skate rental. 451 E. Stop 11 Rd, indy.gov

Fuel Tank at Fishers

At the Fuel Tank, casual public skating and figure skating is offered through February.

Open: Now.

Admission: $12 per person, $3 skate rental.

12900 Fuel Way, Fishers, indyfueltank.com

(Provided Photo/City of Lawrence)

Lawrence Winterfest

Indulge in winter festivities at Civic Plaza’s synthetic ice rink during Lawrence Winterfest. Live music, Santa visits, and a pop-up market make this a delightful weekend activity. Theater at the Fort offers plays and classic holiday movies, complemented by free hot chocolate with movie tickets.

Open: November 24.

Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and under.

5710 Lawrence Village Pkwy, visitlawrenceindiana.com

Ice Rink at Holliday Park

Discover a new tradition at Holliday Park’s expansive outdoor rink, adorned with holiday decor. Enjoy hot beverages, beer, and wine on Fridays and Saturdays.

Open: November 24.

Admission: $13 for ages 5 and up (includes skate rentals).

6363 Spring Mill Rd, hollidaypark.org

Penguin Park

Avon’s Murphy Aquatic Park hosts this faux-ice rink offering igloo rentals and usual amenities.

Open: By reservation or special events only beginning Nov. 25

Skating: $8 per person, free for MAP members.

753 S. County Rd. 625 E, Avon, washingtontwpparks.org