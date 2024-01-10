ICRC’s 33rd annual wreath ceremony honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Civil Rights Commission is kicking off a two-day series of events celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday will commence with the 33rd Annual Wreath Placing Ceremony and a special video on Monument Circle downtown. At 6 p.m., the local Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will lay a wreath.

This will be followed by a video presentation centered around a theme for 2024 that’s inspired by Dr. King’s words, “Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.”

The video is narrated by Historian Sampson Levingston and ICRC’s Executive Director Gregory.

“I am narrating the beginning and Mr. Livingston narrating the the end, where we talk about how social media is used for change and for communication and in the days, we’re in,” Willson said.

Wilson says they tell a story of Dr. King’s enduring legacy of altruism and the pursuit of equality in today’s age. “In Dr. King’s speeches, he talked about altruism. And basically what that is, is helping your neighbor making a difference,” he said.

At noon on Thursday, the celebration continues with the State of Indiana Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration at the Indiana Statehouse. Speakers including Governor Eric Holcomb and ICRC Executive Director will address the attendees, recognizing the contributions of seven outstanding Hoosiers. Among them, two teens, both earned two-year degrees at Ivy Tech Community College in Gary. ICRC recognizes them as the youngest scholars in the state and has been accepted into a four-year university in Indiana.