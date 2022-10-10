Local

IFD: Hot grease sparks north side house fire

A member of the Indianapolis Fire Department inside a kitchen that caught fire on Oct. 9, 2022. (Provided Photo/IFD Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot grease left unattended on a stove was the cause of a house fire Sunday on the city’s north side.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a fire in the 4800 block of Kessler Boulevard North Drive at around 6 p.m., IFD said in a tweet. That’s a residential area near 48th Street, not far from Broadmoor Country Club.

IFD says the fire left the kitchen “heavily damaged.”

Everyone inside the house was accounted for and is okay, according to IFD.

Fire crews had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

IFD says no firefighters were hurt.