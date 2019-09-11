IMPD: 2 children, left unattended, shot by loaded shotgun left in closet

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two girls, ages 2 and 5, have been released from the hospital after they were shot Friday night on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and ambulances were called on a report of a person shot shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 in the 3000 block of Colorado Avenue. That’s a residential area north of 30th Street between North Sherman Drive and Massachusetts Avenue.

Police have said the two children were left unattended in a room with a loaded 12-gauge shotgun in the closet.

IMPD said the parents left to go the store right before the shooting took place.

The case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, according to IMPD.

