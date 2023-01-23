Local

IMPD arrests two teenage boys for shooting that injured 15-year-old girl

An IMPD patrol car at the scene of a shooting on Dec. 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested two teenage boys for a shooting that injured a 15-year-old girl earlier this month.

On the night of Jan. 5, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 8000 block of Wysong Drive. That’s a residential area just north of I-70 near the intersection of 30th Street and Franklin Road on Indy’s east side.

Officers entered the home and found the injured girl. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

“Aggravated assault detectives arrived on the scene. Within minutes, detectives were able to identify two juvenile males as the suspects in this case,” IMPD said in a statement Monday.

Investigators believe the two suspects, ages 17 and 15, were “possibly playing with a firearm” right before the shooting, IMPD says.

Police found the two boys Sunday afternoon and they were taken into custody without incident.

The 17-year-old was arrested for aggravated battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness, and dangerous possession of a firearm, according to IMPD. The 15-year-old was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm.

Police did not share the names of the suspects because they are minors.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.