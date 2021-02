IMPD conducting death investigation on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead on the city’s northeast side.

IMPD was called to the 9900 block of E. 38th St. just before 2 a.m. on Friday. That’s near Mitthoeffer Road.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive person. That person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene. At this time, officers are conducting it as a death investigation.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.