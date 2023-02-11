Local

IMPD, Dreasjon Reed family settle lawsuit over police shooting in May 2020

Dreasjon "Sean" Reed (Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis city government and the family of Dreasjon Reed have reached a settlement in a lawsuit by his mother.

The settlement was reached nearly three years after his death. Reed was shot and killed on May 6, 2020, by Officer De’Joure Mercer after a police chase that Reed livestreamed on Facebook.

Mercer used a Taser on Reed, then fired 13 shots at him after the officer says Reed reached for a gun in his waistband.

According to the settlement agreement, Reed’s family is due to receive $390,000 in compensation.

Reed’s mother, Demetree Wynne, filed the federal suit against Mercer, the Indianapolis government, IMPD Chief Randall Taylor, and IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams.

A grand jury declined to indict Mercer on criminal charges in November 2022.

