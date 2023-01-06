Local

IMPD: Juvenile accidentally shot on near west side

Yellow crime scene tape at a crime scene in Indianapolis, Indiana. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot Friday morning on the near-west side of Indianapolis, police said.

At around 8:15 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers were called to a report of a person shot at a mobile home park in the 200 block of North Berwick Avenue. That’s just off of North Tibbs Avenue, across from Mt. Jackson Cemetery and the old Central State Hospital, now the Indiana Medical History Museum.

“Officers arrived and located a juvenile with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound,” IMPD said in a statement. “Initial indications lead officers to believe this is an accidental shooting.”

The child was awake when transported to Riley Children’s Health, according to IMPD.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is still developing. News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.