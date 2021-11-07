Local

IMPD locates missing 64-year-old man

Mack Jake was last seen on the morning of Nov. 7, 2021. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

UPDATE: IMPD says Jack was located and safe at 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 64-year-old man.

Mack Jake was last seen in the 3100 block of East Washington Street on Sunday morning. He was wearing a white fedora hat, gray trench coat, white and brown striped shirt, light brown pants and brown shoes.

Jake has been diagnosed with dementia and memory loss. He also suffers from seizures.

Anyone with information about Jake’s location should call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Police ask anyone who finds Jake to call 911.