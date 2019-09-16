IMPD officer in altercation with 17-year-old charged with battery, false reporting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer involved in an altercation with a 17-year-old high school student has been charged.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Robert Lawson faces a charge of battery, obstruction of justice, perjury, false informing and official misconduct.

The incident, which was captured on video, took place on Aug. 29 outside of the high school, and appears to show the officer striking the 17-year-old Shortridge High School student.

According to Indianapolis Public Schools, IMPD officers were requested for support at Shortridge High School due to an altercation that took place among students inside the school.

The prosecutor’s office said the officer, in official documents, said that he struck the student with an open palm due to fear that the student was going to hit him. The officer, in the documents, goes on to say that officers were then able to cuff the 17-year-old without any further force.

However, those statements are thought to be false as the student was not taken into custody, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The officer is also thought to have lied when asked about statements made on the documents.

He has been suspended without pay and is expected to turn himself in to authorities Monday.