Video shows IMPD officer striking student outside Shortridge HS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A video shot outside Shortridge High School shows an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer striking a student.

Indianapolis Public Schools has released this statement:

“The District has recently learned of an incident which appears to show an IMPD officer striking an IPS student. We are investigating this matter and taking every step to ensure the safety and well-being of our students is secured.” Indianapolis Public Schools

News 8 reached out to IMPD to ask about the video. IMPD said “our investigators are looking into the situation.”

Indianapolis Black Lives Matter has called for the officer to be fired.

WARNING: The video below contains strong language