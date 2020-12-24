Local

IMPD officer involved in rollover crash

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was involved a Thursday morning crash, according to the department.

Police say an officer was traveling east on 34th Street, just east of Keystone Avenue, when he lost control of his vehicle, hit a curb and then rolled into a nearby yard.

The crash happened around 4 a.m.

Police said the officer is OK but was being taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The officer was not on his way to a scene but slick road conditions may have been a factor in the crash.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

