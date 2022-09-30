Local

IMPD officer receives minor injuries in crash with suspected drunk driver

The front view of a damaged IMPD patrol car after it was hit by a suspected drunk driver on September 29, 2022. (Provided Photo/IMPD Twitter)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received minor injuries when her patrol car was hit by a suspected drunk driver Thursday night.

According to IMPD, the officer was driving in the 5100 block of South Harding Avenue, between the I-465 interchange and Thompson Road, at around 9:15 p.m. when the driver of a blue Chevrolet sedan failed to yield to traffic and crashed into her marked police car.

The driver, identified in a police report as a male, was being investigated Friday on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, IMPD tells News 8.

The IMPD officer had “minor injuries,” police say. Police did not provide the condition of the other driver involved in the crash.

