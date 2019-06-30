9-year-old who left home overnight found safe

IMPD officers are searching for Brayden Hill, a nine-year-old boy who left his home overnight. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — UPDATE: Police say Brayden Hill, the 9-year-old boy who left his home overnight, has been found safe.

He is back with his family.

—

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a nine-year-old boy who left his home overnight.

IMPD officers are searching for Brayden Hill, 9, who was last seen on June 29 at his home in the 500 block of East Thompson Road.

Police say Hill has a history of running from home and he took a black backpack with him.

He was last seen wearing camp shorts and a gray t-shirt with a soccer ball on the front.

Hill is described is 4-feet 9-inches tall and he weighs 80 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.