Local

IMPD searching for truck possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run

IMPD is looking for a white F-series pickup truck that they believe hit and killed a man on a bike on Sunday. (Photo Provided/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released the description of a vehicle they believe was involved in a weekend hit-and-run that killed a man on a bicycle.

Willie Bryant, 63, was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Calhoun Street and South Emerson Avenue on the city’s near-southeast side. Bryant died of his injuries.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a white, Ford F-series pickup truck made between 1998 and 2007 with a dark makeshift or homemade flatbed.

Anyone who locates a vehicle matching that description was asked to contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.