IMPD searching for truck possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released the description of a vehicle they believe was involved in a weekend hit-and-run that killed a man on a bicycle.
Willie Bryant, 63, was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Calhoun Street and South Emerson Avenue on the city’s near-southeast side. Bryant died of his injuries.
Police described the suspect vehicle as a white, Ford F-series pickup truck made between 1998 and 2007 with a dark makeshift or homemade flatbed.
Anyone who locates a vehicle matching that description was asked to contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.