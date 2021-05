Local

IMPD seek help locating missing 10-year-old child

IMPD asked for help locating Laya Bailey on May 5, 2021. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help locating missing 10-year-old Laya Bailey.

IMPD says Bailey was last seen wearing a blue/pink top and blue jeans in the 1400 block of Congress Avenue. She is described as 4 feet tall weighing 60 pounds with auburn hair.

They ask anyone who locates her to dial 911 immediately.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.