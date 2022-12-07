Local

IMPD: Thief steals SUV with passenger inside near downtown restaurant, drops her off unhurt



INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was unhurt after a Wednesday morning carjacking in downtown Indianapolis, police said.

Just before 12:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to an incident at 15 W. Maryland Street, according to a police report accessed by News 8. The address matches a restaurant located at Circle Centre Mall between Illinois and Meridian Streets.

According to the police report, a male suspect stole an SUV that had a female passenger still inside it.

The passenger was dropped off unharmed a few blocks away from the restaurant, IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook confirmed to News 8.

The vehicle, described as a gray 2018 Chevrolet SUV with Indiana plates, has not been recovered.

IMPD was unable to provide a detailed description of the suspect. The police report describes him as a white male.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.