IMPD: Toddler dies after hit-and-run in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A toddler died Monday night following a hit-and-run outside a Castleton shopping center, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 7:30 p.m., police responded to an accident near the Clearwater Village shopping center on 82nd Street, just west of Allisonville Road.

Officers arrived and found a young child who had been struck by a vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not survive, according to IMPD.

The vehicle that hit the child left the scene. Police have not shared any information about the vehicle or the driver and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the accident was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.