IMPD’s Mounted Horse Patrol receives large donation for new horse barn

(Left to Right): Turner Woodard, TJ Woodard, Turner Jeffrey Woodard, Tom Godby (president of the Mounted Patrol Association), Lisa Rollings (executive director Central Indiana Police Foundation), IMPD horse Maddie, IMPD Officer Jason Palumbo, IMPD Commander Ida Williams (Community Engagement and Outreach Bureau) and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. (Provided Photo/Central Indiana Police Foundation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Mounted Horse Patrol received a large donation from a local businessman Wednesday in support of the New Horse Barn Campaign.

Turner Woodard and his family donated $255,000 to the Central Indiana Police Foundation to help with the building of a new horse barn, stables, and offices for the IMPD’s Mounted Horse Patrol, a release said Wednesday.

“The IMPD Mounted Horse Patrol is a special unit of highly trained and dedicated officers that has looked after our operations during my thirty years of owning the Stutz Factory in downtown Indianapolis. They have always been there for us and it’s our turn to be there for them. They are a great asset for the city,” states Turner Woodard.

As stated in the release, the IMPD Mounted Horse Patrol is in dire need of a new facility for their officers and horses.

“This donation will serve as a cornerstone of the project and we intend to name a part of the new facilities after The Woodard Van Riper Family Foundation,” states Tom Godby, president of the IMPD Horse Patrol Association’s board.

Lisa Rollings, executive director of the Central Indiana Police Foundation says there is still a $500,000 need to ensure the stables are fully completed and outfitted.

Anyone interested in donating can do so through the CIPF website.